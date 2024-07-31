Silo season 2 spoilers: More news on a huge premiere twist!

It may not come as too big of a surprise, but the upcoming Silo season 2 premiere is going to be absolutely nuts. There is so much that is set to happen! The show is going to featurette Juliette on the outside, and in a short period of time, she is going to get a far better sense of what life was like outside of her own little bubble.

With that being said … this is hardly going to be a tease at a good life. Through much of the rest of the season, what you could be seeing are near-constant reminders of some terrible things that have transpired, especially at another, now-defunct Silo.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Graham Yost indicates that the upcoming premiere episode is going to begin with a look at another Silo, one led by someone who ends up being involved in a rebellion. Here is what he had to say about this leader’s plan:

“He’s got this green flag and says, ‘Follow me to freedom. Let’s go outside.’ … They run up and we cut from them just as they’re going outside to seeing that same flag sticking up out of the ground, out of the hand of a skeleton, and it’s God knows how many years later. In the distance is this person in a cleaning suit walking toward it, and it’s Juliette, who will follow the trail of bodies that will lead her into a dead silo.”

Basically, this is going to serve as a reminder that the outside world has been toxic for quite a long time … but why? This is where a big part of the mystery still lies, and we think that there could be a slow unraveling of different societies and people. (Rest assured, the Silo from the first season is also going to be involved in here in its own way.)

