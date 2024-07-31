The Way Home season 3 premiere date hopes as filming starts

Are you ready to see The Way Home season 3 arrive on Hallmark Channel? We sure hope so, even if a long wait is still ahead.

In the end, though, let’s at least go ahead and celebrate here the arrival of an important milestone in the process here in the official start of production! In a new post on Twitter, cast member Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice) indicated that Monday was the first day back at work. All of this means that the series is likely going to keep the same schedule that it’s had over the past two years, which includes the show arriving in January with new episodes. Given that this is what has worked over the past several years, it is hard to imagine all that much that is going to necessarily change it.

As for what will be coming over the course of season 3? Well, there are a handful of different stories to be aware of at this point! First and foremost, you do have questions related to what’s going to be happening when it comes to Jacob now that he’s back in the present. Is Del actually going to learn the full truth behind everything? We’ve also learned more about Colton in the past and 100% there is more to explore there, as well.

In general, the show is going to hold firm to some of the themes that it’s had over time, with one of the biggest ones being the importance of family and also how love can transcend time. This is a series that does push the envelope to a certain degree on Hallmark and at this point, we don’t think that this is going to change. There is something great that can come from stretching the imagination a little bit…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Way Home now, including other details on what lies ahead for Del

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3 over on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







