House of the Dragon season 2 video: A BTS visit to Driftmark!

There are so many different things to love about House of the Dragon based on where we are in season 2. What is one of the big ones? The locations! The production team has done a great job of making these worlds feel enormous, even if they are just a fraction of that size in reality on set. Yet, there is so much craftsmanship and time put into every single place, and one of the cool things the show has started to do is give us location tours here and there.

With that, why not turn things over to Clinton Liberty? The actor behind Addam of Hull is quickly turning into a fantastic ambassador for the series, especially when it comes to celebrating some of the filming locations and giving you behind-the-scenes tidbits. For the sake of the latest video, Liberty visited a spot that he knows rather well in Driftmark.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full video in which you learn a little more about what went into turning the place into a fantastic setting for the series. You can also get a sense in here of the energy that Clinton brings to Addam, as it is also present within his day-to-day life! There is something quite thrilling that comes with watching him give this tour since he cares about it so much.

As for what we’re expecting from Addam in the finale, we know that he will have his work cut out for him, all things considered. Remember for a moment that he, Ulf, and Hugh are now all dragonriders who could be forced almost immediately into conflict with the Greens. Time is of the essence while Rhaenyra and Team Black have a tactical advantage.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

