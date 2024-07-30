Interview with the Vampire season 3: Sam Reid on big Lestat story

Thanks in part to this past week at San Diego Comic-Con, there is more that is known about Interview with the Vampire season 3. Take, for example, the opportunity that is present now to see Lestat as a rockstar. This is a different, more fun side to the character, but at the same time, it does not mean that all of the drama of the past will be gone.

As a matter of fact, some comments from Sam Reid himself tend to suggest that one of the biggest components to the upcoming story will be watching character deal with what happened close to the end of season 2. Namely, we are talking here about the loss of Claudia.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Speaking on all of this further in a new chat with TV Insider, Reid notes that he really hopes the show will dive more into how he felt about Claudia, which will allow for a lot of better opportunities to deal with the aftermath:

“What I would love to tell one day is how much Lestat loved Claudia and how similar they are and how much of a deep pain exists when he thinks about her … He’ll never get over Claudia, ever. That was a big thing because we were always trying to work this out with [showrunner Rolin Jones]. I was like, ‘But we’ve got to be putting more in. They were closer.’ And he was like, ‘I think we have to lay in the foundation that Lestat will never recover from the death of Claudia.’ He will always carry that with him as the biggest guilt in his life.”

Ultimately, the best thing that Lestat can try to do at this point is find more ways to compartmentalize and deal with the pain. It is not going to be easy, but as is the case with any person (supernatural or not), you have to find a way to move on.

Related – Listen to Lestat’s song ahead of Interview with the Vampire season 3

What do you think we are going to see from Lestat throughout Interview with the Vampire season 3?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







