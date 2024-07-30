Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC, July 30?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? If you want more of the talent competition, it is hard to blame you. There is so much good stuff that could still be coming! Of course, we want nothing more than for it to be here soon.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swing in here and deliver the unfortunate news: There is nothing more on the air tonight. Not only that, but you’ll be waiting for a good while to see the competition back in full swing! The plan here is for the quarterfinals to be underway starting on August 13, and that is when there will be a good opportunity to actually see how some of these people truly fare in a live environment.

If you have not heard as of yet, one big change that is 100% coming for this part of the competition is that for the first time, you are going to have an opportunity to see the judges have Golden Buzzers during the live-show environment. You can argue as to whether or not this is something that we need and honestly, it would be hard to blame you! Yet, the show has clearly decided that they want to implement this twist virtually wherever they can, and that includes a place like this.

As for the reason why we are waiting so long, the answer there is actually quite simple, and the Olympics are to blame. The plan is for everything to be normal again on the other side, and there is still plenty of time for everyone to hit the stage and try their best to impress the audience. While the buzzers may be a part of the show at this point, there are other factors to be considered, as well!

