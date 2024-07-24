America’s Got Talent 2024 live shows to feature Golden Buzzer

For the first time in the history of America’s Got Talent, a major change regarding Golden Buzzers is coming to the live shows. Is this a good thing? Well, that is genuinely a subject for debate.

At the end of tonight’s final audition show, the program revealed that each judge is going to have a buzzer to press at some point during the lives, which presumably will mean that an act of their choosing will move through to the next round. It does allow them to be more engaged during this part of the show; yet, is this something that is needed?

We are going to go ahead and argue the following: This twist is a little needless. Also, this is coming at a time in which America’s Got Talent has already diluted the Golden Buzzer as a twist to the point where you wonder if its impact is even remotely the same. Consider that the judges each had to buzzers during the auditions this season, and that’s in addition to the “group Golden Buzzer” that we’ve seen in the past. What made some of these feel so special in the past was how rare that they felt; also, the live shows were more eventful just because it felt easy to see America make good or bad decisions. What makes them stand out from any other part of the series or its spin-offs is that you have real, genuine feedback. Even when the voters make terrible choices (and they do), there is value in seeing that happen.

Now, we say all of this with a caveat that these buzzers in a live-show environment could end up producing incredible surprises for everyone who is taking part in the show. Adding some unpredictability may make things a little more fun! It could potentially benefit acts that are not always as supported by America (think non-singers) … but that would depend on the judges actually supporting them.

The real losers in all of this

It’s clearly who is going to have to sweep all of that confetti off the stage in an incredibly short amount of time. You only have commercials during the live shows!

Related – See more news regarding America’s Got Talent now, including other notable acts from tonight’s episode

What do you think about America’s Got Talent adding a Golden Buzzer to the live shows — good or bad move?

Share right away in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to ensure you do not miss other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







