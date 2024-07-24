America’s Got Talent: Journeyy sings original song ‘Paradise’

Is Journeyy the next big America’s Got Talent kid singer? He is only nine years and yet, he was bold enough to sing an original song tonight.

Before we even get into his performance of “Paradise,” kudos to the editors for setting up his audition well with a pretty extensive package. You could tell that he was clearly talented, but also shy and trying to get used to the environment. He had no idea that there would be thousands of people in the audience, and that could be intimidating for almost any singer his age.

However, when he got into the vocal, it actually felt as though most of those nerves faded away. It was really impressive that Journeyy was able to keep his composure with an original song at his age. He is a clear prodigy and someone who is thinking big about the world and want he wants to present himself as in regards to a singer and artist. he’s well-known for singing covers online already, and this is the sort of show that could propel him to yet another level.

Given that this is the final episode of America’s Got Talent before the Olympics, it could have been easy to say it would be stuffed full of forgettable talent or athletic acts that could coincide with the theme. Here, however, there was a diamond in the rough, someone who is young and still has a lot of work to do and yet, mountains of natural talent.

One other thing that was rare about this audition

Seeing Simon Cowell admit that a friend of his pointed out Journeyy to him a few days before the audition, not even realizing that he was already a part of the pool for this season! This was a meta-reminder in a way that recommendations can at times be a part of how people are found these days. This is a show that covets now the most talented people in the world and there are more ways than ever to go about finding them.

This is a singer in particular who could make it as far as the finals, easily. Yet, much of this will be predicated on what he brings into the live shows in terms of performances.

