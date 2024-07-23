America’s Got Talent video: Alejandro Licea Pellon’s balancing act

Tonight you are going to see the final America’s Got Talent audition show before the Olympics; are you ready to see Alejandro Licea Pellon?

Of course, we will admit that we’ve seen several acts of this variety on the franchise over the years. Yet, they rarely ever disappoint! Balancing is such a skill that takes a lot of effort, and there is a big component of danger to it as well. One wrong fall here could be disastrous!

If you head over here, you can see some of what Alejandro does to try and level up the act, whether it be balancing in a number of positions or for extended periods of time. There’s also a lot of showmanship here where he projects confidence to the best of his ability. If you are a circus act like this, the last thing you want to do is make anyone feel like you are afraid. If that happens, it feels almost certain that audiences are not going to respond that well.

One of the best things about this act from our vantage point is that it does feel like there is still a pretty high ceiling for it to continue to improve moving forward. Just think of how you could add more visual flair or even fire to it! Sometimes, just little tweaks here are going to be able to make it even more appealing on a visual level. The more you can do here, the better off that things are going to be.

Beyond just the remaining auditions, our hope is that tonight we do get a better sense of what some of the live shows are going to look like — even if it’s also clear we will be waiting a little while to see them.

