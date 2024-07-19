America’s Got Talent video: Brooke Bailey sings ‘Ain’t No Way’

As you get prepared to see America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night, why not see a brand-new audition courtesy of Brooke Bailey?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the singer absolutely deliver a fantastic cover of “Ain’t No way” by none other than the legendary Aretha Franklin. Just from watching this alone, you can tell that she has an amazing tone and also a fantastic range. She is one of those people who could hit almost every note, and she also does come off as really polished and prepared. She’s got a lot of untapped potential even still, and her future could depend on what specific songs that she chooses.

Following the performance, we do think that Simon Cowell actually does give her some good feedback: Moving forward, she would benefit more from having a live band as opposed to a backing track, which would offer her a little bit more when it comes to creative flexibility. We tend to think that if she makes it to the live shows, this is not something that you really need to be worried about that much at all. The producers should help to get her whatever resources that she needs to ensure that her performances are as good as possible.

The last thing that we really should note here is that Tuesday’s episode if the final audition round this season. After this, you are going to see a hiatus due to the Paris Olympics and then after that, we should be at the live shows — and there is a lot to be excited about there! All of the Golden Buzzers will be back and who knows? there could be a few other surprises that join them at this phase of the competition.

