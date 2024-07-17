America’s Got Talent: Schumacher gets shock Golden Buzzer!

We knew that Sofia Vergara was going to hit her Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent tonight, but for Schumacher?

We have to say at the moment that this may be the weirdest Buzzer in the history of the show, and it’s probably the weirdest ever since David Walliams was doing in on the British version of the show. Honestly, there’s something kind of refreshing about that! We would rather see something unique than yet another singer. Objectively, you could say that this act was dumb, since it mostly was two guys making animal shapes out of nothing while wearing funny masks. However, is it significantly different from Tape Face, one of the most well-regarded acts out there? They are both rather similar when it comes to a premise.

This act really cemented further one of the central ideas of a show like this: You are meant to have fun! This was worth all the laughs and then some, and we honestly do think they could do something different next time. They’ve been doing this a long time, so we don’t think that they are just some one-trick pony and/or unicorn.

Here’s the real truth of it — love it or hate it, this is absolutely one of those acts you are going to remember for the rest of the season. We’re also insanely curious what more of their act is like in Japan, especially since we tend to think that it is probably a thousand times weirder than what they actually brought to this audition.

Kudos to Sofia for being bold enough to give these guys a little bit of love — they were genuinely fun, and kudos to the editors as well since we were not ready for this at all in the middle of the episode.

What did you think about Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer act Schumacher on America’s Got Talent tonight?

