America’s Got Talent: Mervin Mayo sings ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Near the end of the first hour on America’s Got Talent, we got a chance to meet Mervin Mayo and hear him sing and play piano.

Before we get to this performance, let’s talk a little bit more about the guy. He’s someone who does feel pretty authentic to himself, and he works as a police officer helping at-risk youth. He told a story about his past in Virginia, noting that a program helped to save his life and he wants to pay it forward to help others.

When it comes to Mervin’s performance, let’s just say that we didn’t expect a performance of “Thinking Out Loud” from Ed Sheeran. This was a pretty unique song choice and honestly, he did an exceptional job with it. Not only does he have a great voice, he also a presence that is pretty magnetic at the same time. Honestly, he’s one of those people you watch and wonder how he never ended up on the show in the first place.

We honestly thought that there was a chance Sofia Vergara was going to hit her Golden Buzzer for this, as that was something that was teased earlier on in the episode. That didn’t happen, but we do tend to think there is a good chance that Mervin still shows up in the live shows. People are going to like him, and from there, the big question is mostly going to be what sort of song he manages to perform. Will he find a way to surprise everyone all over again? Let’s hope so!

Also, at the same time, let’s hope that there is a wide range of acts we do get to see make it to that point in the competition. It is almost always better when there is variety there.

