America’s Got Talent: Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov’s stellar audition

We knew that tonight’s new America’s Got Talent episode would have some fantastic acts; did Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov raise the game?

There are few instances watching this show where we are legitimately surprised, mostly due to either the talent or presentation of an act. Here, we honestly think that we had a little bit of both! Illya is someone who we got to know a lot thanks in part to the pre-audition package of him working in Las Vegas until the wee hours of the morning, trying to make it as a hand-balancer and circus performer.

Once we saw the full audition, it was clear just how fantastic he was. We’ve seen other people do this over the years, but it was the combination of the danger, the talent, and the showmanship that he brought that made this so worthwhile. Also, having his wife up there added more personality to it since she was also able to bring some other elements to the routine.

It does feel in the end like these two are going to benefit heavily from this show no matter where they end up, and there could be a lot of options for the two of them out there when it comes to show business. We do think that there’s something that could come from this even if the two do not win the season, and that includes getting to see them tour around the country or have a major part in a Vegas show. One of the great things about a show like this is largely that it is the sort of thing that could be done almost anywhere, and that’s not something that you can really say about some of the other acts that are a little bit enormous in scale.

