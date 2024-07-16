America’s Got Talent video: The Four alum Dian Rene auditions!

It may not be a surprise to many people out there, but there are going to be more singers on America’s Got Talent tonight. That includes Dian Rene!

Does that name sound familiar to you? Well, it may if you watched the Fox reality singing show The Four, where the Cuban singer appeared several years ago. This is far from the first time that AGT has brought on board contestants from past reality shows, and it will also not be the last. This is a series that is simply out for the best talent now, and not necessarily people who have just been “undiscovered.” This is the same reason why, in the end, they have sought out a lot of international talent or social-media stars.

If you have not heard much about Dian as of yet, have no fear — we are happy to help you with that as well! If you head to TV Insider, you can see a small preview for his audition. This is clearly a guy who has a lot of energy and passion for what he does, and he carries himself extremely well on-stage. We do think that there’s a great opportunity for him to represent a genre of music that we don’t see all that much on the show.

Also, given the history of singers on AGT, we absolutely think that there’s a good chance he will do rather well in the live shows. Because this preview is so short, there really isn’t that much more that we can share about what happens when the performance is over. Think of this as almost a small appetizer, whereas the broadcast tonight could end up proving itself to be a little bit more of the meal.

