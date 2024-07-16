America’s Got Talent video: Insane Shayne, marshmallow man

At this point on America’s Got Talent, we really should know to not be surprised by anything. Yet, Insane Shayne did just that!

This guy’s entire act, based on what we’ve seen on the show so far, is catching marshmallows in his mouth. How does one get good at this? How does one know that they are good at this? For now, we have more questions than answers. It’s such a silly act, but at the same time, it’s pretty entertaining and he’s really good at it!

If you head over to the link here, you can see Shayne’s full audition from start to finish, which is of course full of crazy moments and hijinks — and also a guy throwing a marshmallow from the balcony to him! The judges even get in on the act near the end.

Like many other performers this season, we should note that Shayne is not a total unknown, as he’s been posting trick shots and the like on social media for a while and already has more than a million followers on Instagram. This may be how the producers ever learned about him in the first place!

The big challenge for him moving forward

This is obviously a super-fun act and he deserves a spot on the live shows, but how do you top this? Everyone knows what to expect, so you have to do something bigger and crazier than ever before … and that also comes with a risk. The moment that he messes things up here and fails to catch a marshmallow, it feels like that’s going to be the moment that he gets buzzed to oblivion. This is probably as high-variance an act as anything that we have had a chance to see on the show over the years.

