Gen V season 2 premiere date, details, what we know

Now that The Boys season 4 is now said and done, we know the next order of business for this franchise is Gen V season 2. There is a lot of crazy stuff ahead! Of course, it would be great in the event we got to see it back on the air sooner rather than later, but the reality here is that we’re going to be waiting a good while.

How long are we talking, and also what do we know about the story so far? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there’s a lot to be excited about, but also some major questions that will need to be eventually addressed.

The current state of production – Well, at this point let’s just say the cast and crew are a few months in. It took a long time for filming to get underway, as there were some delays brought on for a number of reasons including the industry strikes alongside the tragic death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre throughout the first season of the show. We imagine that work will continue throughout most of the rest of the year and after that, we’ll get into post-production and the long process required to get from point A to point B when it comes to that.

The possible premiere dates – Well, Prime Video has already indicated that the show is going to be coming back in 2025, but it will probably be the summer or fall as opposed to earlier on. A lot of this is just due to the time required to get a lot of the special effects done, something that will certainly take a ton of time to get together!

Hopefully, there is going to be a chance for there to be something more in terms of a return date announced at least by next spring / early summer — that way, there is something specific to be excited about!

As for a season 3… – Nothing is confirmed yet, but it does feel likely. After all, doesn’t it make sense for Gen V to last either three or four years? We certainly tend to think so! For now, we know that there is a prequel coming titled Vought Rising, plus the final season of the original show.

What will the story be for season 2?

Well, a lot of it will originate with more of the fallout in regards to what happens to Marie, Emma, and Jordan after being locked up … and also how they write off Andre. There is also the matter of the new supe-led society that was introduced at the end of season 4 for The Boys. How is everyone going to operate with so much near-constant control all around them? Also, remember that Marie and some other characters know all about Vought and some of their supposed “heroes.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

