The Boys season 5 spoilers: What will Solider Boy’s goal be?

Heading into The Boys season 5, there is at least one major storyline we are going to see explored, and it’s all thanks to Soldier Boy. He is back! The producers have already confirmed that Jensen Ackles will be back in a huge way for the rest of the show moving forward and by virtue of that, we imagine that some extremely bizarre father – son stuff is going to be taking place.

Of course, Homelander will probably want to appeal to his dad, despite the two having what can be easily described as somewhat of a rocky history. Yet, it does also feel like the two may be able to find some common ground, largely thanks to one person: Billy Butcher.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ while at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, showrunner Eric Kripke indicated that at this point, both Jensen Ackles’ character and his son will be doing what they can to take this guy out:

“Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3 … So he’s just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes.”

Is anyone going to want to help Butcher at this point?

We honestly do think that the final season could be pretty lonely for Karl Urban, largely due to the fact that he has burned so many different bridges all across the board. He has made so many enemies thanks to a lot of his actions, so is there really a way for him to turn the tide on that now? It feels unlikely, especially since he seems to be operating on some sort of a suicide mission now. He’s a Supe that has a virus that will take out other Supes — and by virtue of that, potentially also himself.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

