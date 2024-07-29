The Boys season 5: Erin Moriarty on Annie, Hughie’s future

If there are two characters entering The Boys season 5 who absolutely deserve a happy ending, isn’t it Annie and Hughie? Think of all they have gone through! In episode 4 Starlight had her name dragged through the mud publicly, had personal details about her life thrown out there for everyone to see, and then also got kidnapped while a shapeshifter took over her body and proposed marriage to Hughie. He had to deal with all of that, plus losing his father and the whole incident at the Tek-cave midway through the season.

We’d love to say that things are about to be easier for the characters moving forward, but it feels unlikely. Remember that Hughie was captured in the season 4 finale, forcing Annie to fly away and regroup. (At least her powers are starting to come back?)

Nothing for these two characters moving forward will be easy; however, Moriarty noted to TVLine that she hopes there’s a chance for a real engagement between her and Jack Quaid’s characters moving forward:

“Even though I played the shifter role, I’m mad on [Annie’s] behalf not because of the reasons she’s mad, but because I want to have a moment for her … I’m like, ‘What a beautiful moment.’ We’ve all been waiting for that moment between those two, and I want her to experience it, earnestly… But I hope it doesn’t come about as an obligation because it happened previously. I hope it happens in a really beautiful, organic way that is pure to the nature of how they’ve been since the beginning, which is earnest and just good and well motivated and organic in terms of their chemistry.”

Another challenge for the two characters could be even finding the time for a romantic moment while a good percentage of the world decays around them with Homelander and Vought in power. It certainly feels like that is going to be a very real part of what all you are going to be seeing coming up…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

