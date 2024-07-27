The Boys season 5 spoilers: EP on Jensen Ackles return

There were a handful of big, The Boys related reveals from San Diego Comic-Con this weekend — and Soldier Boy was at the center of several of them.

After all, Jensen Ackles is going to be a series regular in season 5, and he will also have his own prequel in Vought Rising alongside Aya Cash as Stormfront. These are stories we expect to hear a lot about over the next couple of years; remember here that it does take a long time to make this show and all of its various spin-offs.

There is going to be plenty of time to discuss Vought Rising, so why not spend a moment focusing more on the final season of the flagship? Obviously, Ackles’ series-regular status indicates that this is not a one-episode cameo, and speaking to Variety, showrunner Eric Kripke noted that there is a lot of great stuff that is going to be explored in here:

“He’s going to be in Season 5 quite a lot … We want him to be a big character. There’s a lot of good father-son emotion between him and Homelander that we never really got a chance to play that we’re really interested in.”

Remember here that Homelander only learned the truth about his father near the end of season 3, and ended up killing Black Noir once he realized that he knew about it and never told him. All of this lost time may make Antony Starr’s character think that he can change with his father around; or, that he could prove to him that he is not the “disappointment” he once thought. This is probably the reason why he decides to bring him out of his cryogenic chamber in the first place.

What else are we wondering?

Well, that’s pretty simple: How is there time to tell all of the stories that are currently left? In a way, it feels almost impossible to do in just eight episodes! Yet, season 5 is going to be the final one on Prime Video and that isn’t changing.

What do you think we are going to see from Solider Boy across The Boys season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are still so many other great updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun:

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







