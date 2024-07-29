FROM season 3 preview: Who could be dead?

Just a matter of days ago, we were treated to an early preview for FROM season 3 courtesy of the folks over at MGM+. With that in mind, why not dive into some early theories?

One of the most important things to remember with this show is that it is truly designed to make your skin crawl and freak you out. Because of this, we do tend to think that some characters are going to go away. It is almost inevitable given the situation that many of these people are in within this hyper-dangerous community.

So, who is the most likely to go at this point? Well, based on what we saw in the recently-released trailer, we may be a bit more worried about Ellis than anyone else. For starters, he is barely within the footage released save for a brief moment, and we also see evidence that there are certainly some who may die pretty soon. For starters, there is a foot shortage in the town! Also, there are still monsters who come out at night!

The other thing that we’re actively thinking about right now? Well, let’s just say that it is pretty simple: The fact that FROM does not seem to be the sort of show that lets any of its characters be altogether happy for too long. Given that Fatima and Ellis just had a wonderfully romantic moment together at the end of the season 2 finale, it feels like this is going to be the moment the show hits us right in the gut.

Of course, we don’t want to see Ellis go at this point; however, with a show like this you almost have to prepare for the worst at every turn.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3, and do you think we are going to lose a major character?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

