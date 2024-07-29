The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: The premiere date plan

It is crazy to think that AMC is already teasing so much of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, especially since season 2 has yet to air?

Absolutely, it goes without saying that this is a little bizarre — however, at the same time you can argue that this is something that they are doing that is super-smart. In an era where a lot of different shows are being canceled left and right, they are allowing their audience to feel comfortable and stable with what is going to be coming up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON videos!

Now, with this early renewal in mind, we can now share something more about a start date! In addition to knowing that season 3 is set in Spain, we’ve already heard that it will be coming on the air in 2025. That means there won’t be a super-long break here, and that lines up with the fact that production is seemingly starting up later this year.

If we have to make some sort of bolder prediction here about the long-term schedule for the franchise, it feels like AMC could want Dead City in one half of the year and then Daryl Dixon at the other point. This means that we’d effectively get a winter and summer story with these zombies front and center. Of course, we 100% do wonder about whether or not there is going to be something more down the road with another part of the franchise, but nothing has been confirmed. There is no word as of yet on The Ones Who Live season 2, but that could always change! Also, there is a chance that AMC just decides to order some other spin-off with another character from the past.

Related – See a trailer now for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







