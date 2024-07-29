House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 (finale): Ulf’s next move

As we prepare to see the House of the Dragon season 2 finale this weekend on HBO, is Ulf going to get himself into some big trouble? Let’s just put it this way: It certainly feels like there is a chance of that!

Go ahead and consider the evidence here, after all — this is not someone who comes from any particular station of power and now, he’s found himself with a tremendous amount of responsibility. How he chooses to handle that is going to be fun to behold. Is going to stay loyal to Rhaenyra? Or, will he use Silverwing to settle some old scores? There is a good bit to think about here!

Speaking to TV Guide, one of the things that actor Tom Bennet makes abundantly clear is that he is not going to be similar at all to any of the other riders we have seen on the show so far:

“I don’t think you’ll ever have seen a dragonrider like Ulf because, for one thing, he is one of the only characters in the show that ever smiles — let alone laughs … He derides a great amount of joy from riding Silverwing. Most of the other dragonriders are doing sexy Blue Steel, ‘I’m flying a dragon’ acting. And I’m doing, ‘I can’t believe I’m joyriding a dragon’ acting. Ulf is taking something for a spin that he should not own. But I think that since he has come from nothing, Ulf will make this power count for him.”

Now, Rhaenyra better hope that this decision does not come back to bite her — largely due to the fact that it is a pretty big gamble that she is opting to take. So much of her future is being entrusted into relative strangers, even though they are getting something big in return!

