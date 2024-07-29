House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 (finale) promo: Reckoning

Next week on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8, you are going to see a story like no other — the epic, extended finale.

While HBO has not shared much in the way of specifics about this particular story yet, we can at least state the following. For starters, there is an enormous battle coming, and just about everyone seems to be ready for it. At the start of the promo, Criston Cole seems to be aware of a great reckoning, and also what could be a potential suicide mission. The stakes have never been higher and technically, you can argue that certain characters may be heading off to their doom at this particular point.

For the first time really since the start of the series, you can argue that Team Black actually has somewhat of an advantage. They have more dragons, and this is a way for them to compensate for having the less favorable army. It also allows them to better handle the loss of Rhaenys earlier this season.

So how are the Greens going to counter all of this? Well, based on the promo, it seems as though he could be thrusting his own sister Helaena out into battle, even though she is hardly prepared for such a thing. Meanwhile, you have Alicent cautioning her son that the moves that he is making will bring about death. Is there a chance that we are going to see her try to rebel against power here? For most of this season, we have seen her grow increasingly frustrated, and for good reason.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8?

Do you think we will see the death of a major character or two in the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

