House of the Dragon season 2 finale to be longest episode yet

We do recognize that we are still weeks away from seeing the House of the Dragon season 2 finale arrive over on HBO. Yet, there is more that we can say about it now!

According to a report from Screen Rant, the final episode of the season (a.k.a. episode 8) is going to run for 73 minutes, making it the longest installment of the season — which obviously makes sense given that it is the last one that we’re going to see. You can argue that this is going to be a great way to compensate for the fact that there are fewer episodes this season. Meanwhile, we personally just feel like the producers have so much story to tell that this is the way that a lot of it really has to be done in the end.

So what is going to transpire over the course of the remaining three episodes? Well, the simplest answer is that there is going to be a LOT, whether it be Rhaenyra looking for dragon-riders, Aemond acting as king, or whatever is going on with Daemon at present. All indications do suggest that there is at least one more battle coming, so that is another thing to consider for the time being. There’s easily a chance that more lives could end up being lost.

While there may only be a few episodes remaining here, rest assured that everyone is preparing already for a season 3! Scripts are being worked on at present, and we hope to see more episodes at some point in 2026. Sure, it would be great if they arrived sooner than that but with the timeline that a lot of HBO shows seem to be on at the moment, this feels like the most realistic scenario that we have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

