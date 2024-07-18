House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Ulf the White’s time?

We know that there are a handful of different stories that House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 will have to tackle. What is a big one?

Well, at the time of this writing, it certainly seems as though finding dragon-riders is going to be essential to pushing everything further. Rhaenyra and Jace know that they need this, but actually making it happen will not be easy. How are they going to be able to find those with Targaryen blood who will be willing to join them?

Well, this is where Ulf the White most likely comes into play, and we do think that personally, his story is going to be a key cog in whatever lies ahead from here. Remember that he has already presented himself as a descendant from the family, though we’ve also seen him tell drunken stories at a bar. On paper, he does not feel like the most qualified person in the least to be riding around on a dragon!

However, at the same time, it is crucial to remember that this is the sort of show that often does introduce characters for a pretty particular reason, and it feels abundantly clear to us why we ended up meeting this character in the way that we did. There was obviously a much deeper plan devised here from the start, and we have a chance now to see it play out. Yet, Ulf the White won’t be the only person Rhaenyra and her son needs, as more than likely they’ll have to track down one or two more possible candidates … it certainly feels like a contingency plan would be smart.

