House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Jace, Rhaenyra’s plan

Are you prepared to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 on HBO this weekend? It does feel like there will be a few exciting new stories!

Take, for starters, the simple idea of Rhaenyra and Jace working together in order to ensure that they can find new dragon-riders and claim some dragons out in the world. They each realize at this point that this is going to be essential to winning the war, and it may be one of the only advantages that they really have.

Thanks in part to what happened with Jace at the Twins recently, we do think that Rhaenyra’s son has proven himself to be a worthy heir at this point, and someone who is not just a child that needs to be cared for. He’s in a great spot!

Speaking on all of this further now to TV Guide, here is some of what Harry Collett (who plays Jace) had to say on the subject:

“Up until now, Jace and Rhaenyra have had one really nice moment where they are hugging [over the death of Luke], but the majority of their other moments this season have been sort of like childish bickering about wanting to go to do this or you can’t do that … But at the end of this episode, they are both onto something and it is nice because we get to see them work together as a team, as it should be. When we see them have these mother and son moments, it is better for the whole of the realm. When Rhaenyra says, ‘I am proud of you, Jace,’ I think that is a massive moment for him. He finally has a little bit of light that he has been searching for weeks or years to find, to prove to his mother that he can do this and he can be the heir to the Iron Throne.”

We do think that this relationship could prove to be especially important here depending on what happens with Daemon, who has been off doing his own thing for most of the season. If he is not altogether available, what else can be done?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

