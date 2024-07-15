House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: Director on Jace’s role

Moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6, is Jace suddenly a stealth x-factor for Team Black? Through much of the season, we have seen him prove to be one of the more competent and well-adjusted of the kids within the show. He had a successful meeting with Cragen Stark in the premiere and in episode 5, he managed to forge another alliance at The Twins. This is a way to get another house in league with Rhaenyra, and it hopefully gives them another path forward.

Did he do much of this without his mother knowing? Yes, and there could be consequences that comes along with that. However, at the same time there is no denying that he did something important and that she will value — she can’t overlook that.

Speaking a new interview with The Wrap, episode 5 director Clare Kilner indicates where Jace now stands in the eyes of his mother:

I really like that last scene [in the episode] because it’s a mother who knows she should be very angry with her son because he went off and did something — almost like he snuck out and stayed out late, not telling her where he was. He comes back and she’s been waiting and should be angry but he tells her this amazing thing. He really steps up and he did it all for her.

I think what Jace has really sensed while discussions are happening — he stands there very astute and listening — and I think he realized that there’s a vacuum. Nobody really knows what to do and even the big honchos are at a bit of a loss. He quietly goes and does this because he wants to show that he’s a man and can be trusted.

Now, you just have to hope that Jace and Rhaenyra’s plan to find more relatives of the Targaryen line out there proves to be successful…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

