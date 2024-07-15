House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 promo: Claiming a dragon

Next week, House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 could present one of the most fascinating and strategic stories so far. How else do you describe one that features claiming a dragon as one of its top stories?

For much of the season so far, one of the things that we have heard with regularity is that there are these unclaimed creatures out there, and whoever possesses them will have an enormous advantage within the war. Well, we also know that Rhaenyra and Team Black are quite adept when it comes to figuring out a way in which to ensure they have a tactical advantage here. They also need more dragons, given the recent loss of Meleys and her rider Rhaenys at the battle of Rook’s Rest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Is Rhaenyra’s side going to be able to get this dragon on board? Well, the promo hints at an effort, but also a realization that it may lead to death. Yet, you also do see a sense of desperation within Team Black at this point, realizing that they cannot adequately match the armies of the Greens. This may be one of the only assets that they have.

There is also another problem here: The whereabouts of Daemon Targaryen. Is this going to be where Rhaenyra and/or someone else scrambles to get him back? Well, you can start to create that very argument now.

As for what else is coming…

Well, Aemond may need to temper some of his rage — he is eager to take on Daemon, but he also may need to realize that holding onto old grudges from his childhood may no longer be helpful. Expect at least one tough conversation from Alicent about this.

Related – Get more news regarding House of the Dragon, including the run time for this particular episode

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







