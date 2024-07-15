House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 run time at HBO

Next week on HBO, you are going to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 — so what can we say about run time already?

Just like it has been for most of the season, it feels right to begin here with a pretty simple reminder that the network is keeping most of the finer details under wraps on the story in advance. There is no title for it yet, and neither is there a synopsis. Given that there are only three episodes to go this season, it feels like it is pretty clear to say that all of them are going to be bonkers.

It also feels clear, at least at the moment, that we are going to get our money’s worth for most of these upcoming episodes. Per the official HBO guide, this upcoming installment is slated to last for a good 70 minutes, credits included. That certainly means that a lot of ground is going to be covered, and maybe this is another way to compensate for the fact that there are only eight this season overall.

Thematically, it feels like the only concrete thing that we can say at this point is that a power struggle is going to be taking place here across the board, and that you are going to see a lot of people at significant odds with each other. What has made this season so fascinating is that it started with one faction going directly against the other, but since that time it feels like there is more and more infighting. Because of all of this, you can argue that there’s a great chance that everything will crumble before we even get to the next major battle.

