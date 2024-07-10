House of the Dragon season 3: George R.R. Martin’s role

Even though we are just halfway through House of the Dragon season 2, did you know work is underway on season 3? There is a lot of great stuff still to come, whether it be battles, epic twists, and potentially new faces.

Given that George R.R. Martin is involved in this show as an executive producer, there may be an assumption that he is in near-constant meetings about the story every step of the way. However, that is not always 100% the case. In a new post on his blog detailing his upcoming trip to Europe, the author had the following to say about whether he would visit the writers’ room: “The writers’ room for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON season 3 is also meeting in London, but I have no plans to attend.”

Now, we have already seen some places trying to suggest this means that there is a level of acrimony present between him and the writers, but we don’t think that is the case at all. Unless Martin was penning a script, why would eh be present for this part unless they specifically needed him — and if that was the case, can’t they do it via Zoom? There are so many options out there they could use in order to try and make something happen there.

Also, we know already that Martin met up and had discussions with Ryan Condal and/or the House of the Dragon team about season 3 months ago, which is when some early story discussions were taking place. Rest assured, there is still a relationship there — even if there are some changes made to the source material. (The one with Blood and Cheese is a particularly good example.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

