House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5: Who is Alys, really?

At this point, it feels reasonably clear entering House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 that there will be a chance to learn more about Alys. How can we not? This is someone who has proven herself to be both mystical and mysterious. It certainly seems as though she is infecting Daemon’s mind to some degree, but to what end? Book readers will certainly have their own opinions but for everyone else, it absolutely feels like there is still a certain amount of mystery here.

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and share a bit more news regarding how Gayle Rankin sees the character, shall we?

In a new interview with WWD, the actress indicated the challenge that came with trying to formulate such a person, especially since she may be hundreds of years old already:

“What I found really important was to create a backstory for her that ultimately is mostly private for me, because I think an era of mystery is actually really important to the character … I tried really hard to ground her as also a woman and not an ethereal creature, but a woman with wants and needs and feminine power that also is complimentary to the other powerful female-presenting characters in the story. I think she has ambition, and she obviously has a lot of history and a lot of power, but she has a purpose and something to do. I think there’s something interesting about a character that could potentially be a witch prophet or has knowledge about other parts of the world than humans. They have all of this power, they have all of this knowledge. What could they possibly want? Figuring that out has been really interesting.”

This certainly makes us feel like more will be clear before the end of the season; yet, at the same time it feels like there’s no real need to rush anything along. Remember for a moment that there is already a season 3 renewal, and there’s also a chance for a season 4 down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

