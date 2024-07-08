House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5: Aemond’s next move

As we prepare for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5, are we going to get a deeper dive into Aemond’s headspace? There is an argument to be made for it, especially since it could be pretty darn messy.

Just think about it under the following terms. Sure, he took out Rhaenys, but there’s a good chance that he made an impulsive decision to try and kill Aegon at the same time! Given that he most likely was not successful, isn’t the King going to try and get revenge? It is hard to imagine that he is going to let bygones be bygones just because Aemond is a fantastic asset to have during the war.

So what exactly does Ewan Mitchell have to say about where Aemond’s story is going to go from here? Speaking to TV Guide, he will continue to think that he will be a step ahead of the pack — for better or worse:

“Aemond is scarily perceptive … I don’t want to say he is a seer, but he has a calculating quality to him. He has his own agenda and his own ambition that I think is quite scary. He can almost see where the chips are going to fall before they land, or at least he thinks he can.”

Of course, there is a difference between confidence and cockiness, and this is an indication that the series is going to take a few surprise turns at some point. Oh, and there is almost certainly going to be more death, especially since all signs indicate that there will be at least one more big death coming up.

What do you most want to see from Aemond moving forward on House of the Dragon?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

