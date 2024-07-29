House of the Dragon season 2: Actor on Hugh’s possible future

What is going to be coming up for Hugh moving forward on House of the Dragon season 2? If you have read the books, then you certainly may have an idea of what could be coming.

Now, is there any guarantee that the show is going to follow all of that exactly, note for note? this is where you can argue there is at least a certain amount of flexibility from which the series can work. After all, the series has already made some changes to certain characters from Fire & Blood, with the events of Blood and Cheese being one of the most notable examples. Add to all of this the fact that George R.R. Martin’s book is also told from potential unreliable narrators. You are seeing something that is intentionally different on the show, and who knows how far things will go the rest of the way?

For now, we do think that actor Kieran Bew does have a fascinating take on how the show has presented his part. Take a look at his comment per TVLine:

Well, the Hugh that you find in the book is different people’s second or tertiary historical accounts, and not a fact. The thing is that every person is part of a family. Every person comes from somewhere, and just because that person appears to possibly look like a nice person doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to make good choices or bad choices. That’s why we like stories, because you get to find out and maybe say, “Oh God, yeah now I get it!” I can’t wait to reveal more, because to me, it’s phenomenally exciting…

Without potentially giving too much away, our sentiment here is that moving forward, we are going to be seeing some of how Hugh could change after becoming Vermithor’s dragon-rider, as the character we see now may not be the same one we see down the road. We are very cognizant of the idea that absolute power corrupts absolutely, or at least can cause you to develop a rather hefty ego…

