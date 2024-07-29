House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Ulf claims Silverwing

Tonight, House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 really gave us a story that perhaps more about dragons than any other all season. We had Hugh being able to claim Vermithor, and then of all people, Ulf the White managed to come in and claim Silverwing.

For most of the season, Ulf was little more than a guy who drank at the pub and boasted of his family lineage. Now, he is in a spot where he has a chance to dramatically alter the fate of countless people amidst a larger war.

So how is Ulf going to be able to handle this new-found power? Well, let’s just say that a lot could go into it! Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Bennett (who plays the character) had the following to say:

It’s huge. Ulf is the bottom of the barrel; he’s Flea Bottom through and through. He’s poor folk and the oppressed. He’s the working class man under the thumb of the ruling classes and lived with that his entire life. Suddenly, he’s sitting on a nuclear warhead. The power shift is huge. Let’s see what he does with that.

Ulf has shown a great deal of loyalty to Rhaenyra so far this season, so it is hard to imagine that changing. So much of it, though, may also be based on how she handles having people like him and Hugh around. The good thing is that she understands what it is like to be counted out and thought little of, and this could end up being a rather distinct advantage she has over others in her position.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

