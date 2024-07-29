Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, July 29, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, we certainly cannot blame anyone who is eager for more of the crime drama and soon. How can you not be? There is so much to be excited about as the story presses on!

Now, let us go ahead and get a little bit of the bad news out of the way … even if it bums us out to say it — there is no installment tonight. There will not be one until the series returns to CBS moving into Monday, October 14. Filming recently began in California and with that, a lot of work will be done over the next several months to ensure that the stories are completely and utterly ready to go.

So what are you going to see moving into the next chapter of the show? Well, we’ve discussed this at length already, but the top story will be addressing the future of Jessica Knight — something that the producers have kept tight-lipped about for at least a little while. She could still be off in Camp Pendleton, trying to make this new career work for her; or, she may find her way back to the DC field office in due time. If there is one reason to have hope right now, it is that we’ve yet to hear any evidence of a new cast member is joining the show. If Jessica is gone for good, the writers are going to have to figure out someone new to come join the team, right?

Well, fingers crossed that at least some of this will be cleared up between now and the start of the fall — if nothing else, it would be nice to know what we’re getting ourselves into with the next chapter of the story!

