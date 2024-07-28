The Boys season 5: Who wants their character to die?

Given that The Boys season 5 is going to be the final one over at Prime Video, you can easily argue that there are different stakes. Also, it means that actors may be a bit more okay with their characters being killed off.

After all, consider this — while it may suit the story for people to be killed off, at the same time nobody wants to find themselves out of a job. It’s a little different with it being the final season, mostly because everyone is going to needing new gigs in the near future anyway.

So who could die before the end credits? Almost anyone, but we do think that it is rather funny to see some performers openly lobby for it. Take for starters Valorie Curry, who plays Firecracker on the series. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actress had to say about what she wants to see happen to her character:

“I hope she dies. She has it coming from many people. She’s awful. She’s horrible. I hope she dies. I hope it’s not because of the meds, because that seems too easy … It should be Sage (Susan Heyward), right? It should be Sage, and then she should survive and have a spinoff. I hope she dies.”

It should also be noted that Firecracker is one of those characters who easily could die, largely because she doesn’t stand a chance against almost any other Supe within this world. She is one of the weakest in terms of power, and really her biggest skill is just trying to find a way to influence other people with her show and some of her outlandish, ridiculous takes. Her character is a vessel for the series to riff on some of what is happening in the real world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

