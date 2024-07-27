The Boys prequel Vought Rising: Early premiere date hopes

If you missed it, there was a pretty huge announcement about the future of The Boys franchise while at San Diego Comic-Con. A prequel is coming! titled Vought Rising, the main objective of this series is going to be exploring what happened back in the 1950’s with Soldier Boy and a much earlier version of Stormfront. Both Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash are poised to star in what is sure to be a complicated and pretty crazy version of the franchise.

Honestly, we figured there would be other spin-offs; however, it was hard to ever imagine that one of them was going to be this.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we should go ahead and have a larger conversation about a premiere date — after all, you will almost certainly be waiting for a while! Season 2 of Gen V is coming in 2025, and it has been heavily rumored that the fifth and final season of The Boys is coming in 2026. If that is the case, the earliest we would expect the prequel is either late 2026 or early 2027, and it could be even later than that. After all, Jensen Ackles is a series regular on The Boys season 5, which means that he would not even be available to start filming another series until some point next year. Then, you have a long period of post-production once things are done.

Is this show necessary? No, and obviously we get those who claim that this franchise is becoming the very thing that it openly mocks on-screen. Yet, at the same time we do tend to believe that there is something to be said for more of a good thing, especially since this franchise is both hilarious and also still absurd. There is no reason to think it is creatively about to fall off a cliff.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

