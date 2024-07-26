The Boys prequel Vought Rising ordered; Jensen Ackles to star

We knew that there was a chance for more off-shoots to the world of The Boys over at Prime Video. However, did anyone see THIS coming?

According to a report now from Deadline, the streaming service has officially ordered a prequel titled Vought Rising, which is currently slated to star both Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Stormfront). It is a bit of a shock for a couple of different reasons.

1. Jensen’s commitments – This is a guy who is already slated to appear in another upcoming series titled Countdown … so where does this factor into everything long-term? Well, work on the prequel may not be done for a little while still, and that’s a part of it.

2. These characters have never been seen on-screen together – We know that historically, they would have an association, but Cash was the Big Bad for the second season and Soldier Boy turned up over the course of season 3.

In a statement, here is what executive producers Eric Kripke and Paul Grellong (who will showrun the new series) had to say:

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys … It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

This prequel is just one part of what is an ever-expanding franchise at this point, which is set to include the second season of Gen V and potentially The Boys: Mexico, which has also been in development for a good while. If you love this world, then you know already that there is a lot of stuff to look forward to!

Do you think that The Boys has a worthy prequel here in Vought Rising?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

