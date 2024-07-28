Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Stranger’s name

Who is the Stranger on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? This is obviously a key question we’ve been left to wonder about ever since the beginning of the show. There are a number of theories, with perhaps the most fun being that the character is actually Gandalf the Grey.

Yet, you can’t exactly look at this and say that it is canon as of yet — heck, there is nothing really that is! Any theory to some extent could be valid, but there is also another idea to ponder over: Is it really important who the Stranger is to the story that is being told? Maybe it matters a lot for viewers looking for Easter eggs left and right but for the characters within the show’s present-day action, it actually is not the thing for them to concern themselves with all of the time.

Speaking on this subject more per Collider, actor Daniel Weyman (who plays the character) made more of his thoughts clear:

“Well, I’ve only been recently realizing this, but the thing that I’m really going for now is the fact that we already know who he is. We’ve all watched him in Season 1. He was nothing when he arrived. He’d literally no memory from before that, and we’ve seen everything that he’s been. So actually, of all the characters we’ve seen so far, I think we know him best. Do we need his name at this point? I don’t know.”

If the character’s name ever does become important to what we see on the series, we suppose there is a chance that we learn it. As it stands, though, you can easily make the argument that this is really not something to concern yourself with, mostly because forcing the name in there could be seen as some sort of wink/nod to viewers more than anything of actual important. It should be, no matter what, a fun thing to watch play out over time.

Who do you think the Stranger is on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

