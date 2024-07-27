House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: More Rhaenyra, Mysaria

Tomorrow night on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 — so what will we see play out?

Well, for starters, you’ve got arguably a lot of buildup to at least one more epic battle! The producers have said in past interviews that there is at least one more coming following Rook’s Rest, but it could be either near the end of episode 7 or in the finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

For now, one of the things that we can at least say with confidence is that one relationship that was further established in episode 6 will have a little bit more time to play out — by that, we mean mostly that of Mysaria and Rhaenya. They kissed, but we’ve since learned that this exact moment was not scripted and came mostly out of the way in which the emotional intimacy was played on set. Because of this, you do have to wonder if there is any hope at all for something long-lasting or super-romantic here. For now, it certainly feels like it’s a good move to not have super-high expectations on this.

What we can at least say (for now) is that these characters are going to continue to have some moments together. There is at least one photo being teased for episode 7 that shows the characters in the same room together, and there not being anyone else in their near vicinity. Both may realize that a full-fledged romantic relationship long-term could prove challenging, largely due to the fact that Rhaenyra is married and they each have a mountain of responsibilities.

Even with that in mind, there is still something else that is important here that cannot be taken away: Respect and understanding. This is rare a commodity in Westeros and should be cherished at every turn.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







