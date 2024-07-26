House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Will Daemon ever leave?

This weekend marks House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 and with there only being two episodes left this season, there is an added sense of urgency!

For us in particular, we will go ahead and note that a lot of urgency is really stacked around one question in particular: Is Daemon ever going to depart Harrenhal? Matt Smith’s character has been cooped-up there for quite some time, and we certainly understand anyone who is feeling like it is the perfect time to see him wander back to Dragonstone. Unfortunately, it is not that simple given that he has convinced himself that he should be King — or, is this partially the work of Alys Rivers? A big part of what makes this particular storyline so interesting is her ambiguous role in it, alongside the role that she played in the possible elimination of a certain someone from House Tully.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Throughout the past several weeks, Daemon has “spoken” from people associated with his past, whether it be a younger Rhaenyra or his late brother Viserys. It feels like these visions have come as a way to sort out his feelings, to either underline his guilt or galvanize his hatred. Is it possible that it is leading him down into a certain decision? It is quite possible — it is either that or he is going to need to start fighting against it.

At times, it has felt that maybe someone could arrive to Harrenhal and effectively save Daemon from himself; Ser Alfred has mentioned journeying this way, and we have also wondered if either Jace or one of his daughters in Baela or Rhaena could eventually turn up. The longer this story goes, though, and the more unlikely some of this feels.

As a matter of fact, we are starting to believe that entering House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7, this story may actually be one about Daemon’s own self-discovery and realizing when and how he needs to leave — and also the Queen he needs to support. If he comes to terms with the fact that he is not even ruling this castle, how can he rule the Seven Kingdoms? Will he start to grow more conscious of the larger role?

Above all else, perhaps Daemon will start to determine in this episode that the longer he stays, the more likely it is that nobody from his side will have that power. Also, there is one other thing that he clearly seems to lack at this point: True loyalty.

Related – Meet the next dragon who could be important on House of the Dragon season 2

What do you think we are going to see from Daemon moving into House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments and after you do that, keep coming back — there are a TON of other stories on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







