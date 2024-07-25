House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: Who is Sheepstealer?

Is House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7 about to make a pretty big change from the books? There is a case to be made for it, and it is tied to Sheepstealer.

So, who is Sheepstealer? Well, book fans know that this is an iconic dragon; or, to be specific, this is the dragon mentioned in the Vale in episode 6, where we heard a little bit about them courtesy of Rhaena. One of this character’s main attributes for a good part of the series is that she has been unable to claim a dragon. Could this be it?

Well, here is where things get interesting. In Fire & Blood, this is not the dragon that Rhaena ends up claiming. Instead, Sheepstealer is tied to Nettles, a character who TV viewers have not met over the course of the series. There is a chance that Nettles and Rhaena’s stories are being effectively combined, largely due to the fact that in the book, there is a period of time in which Rhaena’s story is not altogether substantial. This may be a way to change that. (Eventually, Rhaena does get her own dragon — a youngster named Morning. However, they are not as actively involved as some other dragons and riders.)

If the producers go this route…

Well, it does feel obvious that this is going to be one of those super-polarizing twists to book purists. Could it still work? Sure, but this where you have to remember that George R.R. Martin canon is different from HBO canon. House of the Dragon has already made some changes already, with one of the biggest ones being the people at the center of the Blood & Cheese saga. Still, one can argue that few changes on this show are as substantial as what Game of Thrones did in completely omitting the character of Lady Stoneheart and what she represented within that world.

Of course, so much of this is theoretical. By virtue of that, the best bit of advice is to wait and see what comes out of this dragon-themed game of musical chairs.

Do you think that Rhaena is going to ride Sheepstealer on House of the Dragon season 2 based on the evidence?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

