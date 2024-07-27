Evil season 4 episode 11: Katja Herbers on Kristen, David

As we prepare to see Evil season 4 episode 11, it is clear already that we’ve ventured into some uncharted territory. After all, Sheryl is gone, there are only four episodes left, and the story may start to move at an accelerated pace. It almost has to in order for things to arrive at the desired end.

So, does this end include a world in which Kristen and David are together? You could say that it’s possible, but at the same time, it may also be a little bit tricky to pull off for a multitude of reasons — including where they are at present. They had arguably one of the most romantic moments on TV this year in episode 10, and it came about via a form of verbal intimacy. There was no kiss or physical moment of that kind, but there did not need to be.

Speaking via TV Insider, Katja Herbers laid out perfectly the challenges that come with the show potentially bringing these two together:

… I think they have a real soul connection and an attraction, and those lines are beautiful, I find, because it would be possible for them to have a whole life together, but their lives are different and they can’t change. If you meet somebody so late in life… And I don’t think that there’s a way for them to do it unless David leaves the priesthood and Kristen leaves her marriage, and so I guess that’s a way.

But maybe this lives in that kind of romantic realm of wishing. They have a lot together. They see each other every day at work. It’s just not living its full potential of what kind of deep love this probably could be. It’s a beautiful friendship, and knowing that there’s a lot of depth behind that and more life that could have been between them that isn’t happening, I think, is kind of beautifully romantic and sometimes a bit painful, and it makes you root for them. I really like that Ben acknowledges it. You see that he’s aware, and that’s, I think, a very beautiful moment in this friendship. Between the three of them, they’re such good friends. It kind of moves me.

This is also an extremely moving sentiment, and a great reminder that love does not have to be defined in any one hyper-specific way. There are so many different iterations of it, and maybe the remaining four episodes will highlight some of them.

There will be an ending to season 4 and the series so far, but will it be the ending? That is another thing to wonder, and we will have to wait and see what Paramount+ decides.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

