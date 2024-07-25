Evil season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Kristen’s grief; who is Ellie?

Next week will bring Evil season 4 episode 11 to Paramount+, and this is a story that is notable for a few specific reasons.

Where do we begin? Well, it is worth noting that this is the first of the planned final four episodes designed to give the series a proper ending. If it feels like the pace is ramped up faster than what we’ve seen in the past, it is because there is so much ground to cover. This was not meant to be the final season, but that was decided by the corporate powers-that-be.

The first order of business entering episode 11 has to be how Kristen and her daughters are coping with the loss of Sheryl. The relationship between the two women was damaged in a way that could never be fully repaired; yet, she was also family, and seeing her gone in such a sudden fashion could be a hard pill to swallow. All of this is challenged further by a surprise development in Kristen’s life when a new arrival turns up on the scene.

If you do want to know more about what could be coming here, check out the synopsis for the next Evil below:

The team receives disappointing news; Kristen meets mysterious stranger Ellie, who claims to be an old friend of Sheryl’s; a game between the two reveals disturbing information about Kristen’s future and about Ellie herself.

What more do we know about Ellie?

For starters, she is voiced by a very-much familiar face! TVLine reported months ago that Veep alum Chlumsky is going to be cast as the character, described as “funny, charming, genuine and likable.” Meanwhile, she is “a guest at the Bouchards’ house for a wake, where she befriends a grieving Kristen.” This is clearly Sheryl’s wake, and this is how she will present herself to Katja Herbers’ character.

Given what we know about the way in which showrunners Robert and Michelle King operate, there is very-much a good chance that there is more to this character than initially meets the eye. As for what that is, consider it a great mystery we hope there will be answers to before episode 11 wraps up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

