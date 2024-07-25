Is Christine Lahti leaving Evil, and is Sheryl really dead?

Is Christine Lahti leaving Evil following the shocking events of season 4 episode 10 on Paramount+ this week? Is Sheryl really dead?

First and foremost, we do think that it is pretty darn important to remember with this episode that once upon a time, it was meant to be the end of this current season. You could see that in the stakes of the story, from the escalating war between Sheryl and Leland to the massive storm that ripped through the area. Then, there was the death of Kristen’s mother, one of the most stunning moments in the entire history of the series.

The saddest thing that came with losing Sheryl at this point is that for a split second, she thought she had actually toppled Michael Emerson’s character once and for all. She had him right where she wanted him, and then a demon intervened. Sheryl’s story eventually concluded with her in the hospital after the fact, an emotional and fraught moment when you consider the complicated history she had with her family.

Now, it is weird to even consider the idea of Lahti “leaving” a show when there are only four more episodes ahead, and there is a chance that she could still turn up in some capacity. This is, after all, one of those series that dabbles in either the supernatural or that Scooby-Doo quality where you think there’s a monster when really, it is a metaphorical person under a mask. (Then again, some Scooby-Doo seasons did have actual monsters and ghosts; anything is possible within this world.)

The aftermath of Sheryl’s death

Let’s just say that a massive ripple effect is already underway. Leland is under arrest, which led to a cliffhanger in which Kristen, as the biological mother, has to determine whether or not to take custody of Timothy and within that, try to reverse his future. Hopefully, that will be a huge part of the story moving into episode 11.

If this is the end of Lahti on Evil, you have to give her tremendous praise for such a complicated character. While it can be easy to argue that Sheryl cannot be redeemed after everything terrible that she did over the past few years, she still felt like she could. That, plus her desire to stop Leland, were two of the things that made her story so compelling this season. She was one of the many reasons why this story was so gloriously unique.

Related – Is there still any hope at all that an Evil season 5 could find its way onto television someday?

What did you think about the events of Evil season 4 episode 10, and do you think we’ll see Christine Lahti again?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are some other updates coming your way soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







