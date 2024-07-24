Evil season 4: EP on ‘ironic’ series finale amidst success

There are five more episodes to go on Evil season 4, and that includes four in particular that were ordered to wrap up the story. It is crazy to imagine but come next month, Paramount+ will be airing the series finale.

Is there still a chance that a season 5 could be ordered somewhere else? This feels like one of those situations that you never want to rule out entirely but at the same time, there is no clear-cut plan to make it happen. Either the aforementioned streaming service would need to change their mind, or a service like Netflix would need to ramp up discussions to acquire it. Given that past seasons have performed well there, anything is possible … though nothing official has currently been reported.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Michelle King had a pretty funny description for the series ending at this particular time, right in the midst of its rampant success:

I’m going with ironic. Look, I’m glad we got the opportunity to do the last four episodes so that we could wrap up this story in hopefully a satisfying way. But, yeah, more people than ever are watching the show. It seems like a funny time to say goodbye.

Hopefully, there are others out there who agree!

So why was Evil canceled at all?

This is a complicated question to answer, but the simplest way to put it is that Paramount, like many other streamers, is in cost-cutting mode right now. Add to this the uncertainty around a potential sale and that the longer shows go, the more expensive that they become. The reason why Netflix could be attracted to the property is their long history of successful semi-procedural shows, and also how they have brought over series in the past, including Lucifer, Longmire, and Manifest, to varying degrees of success. The only reason why it may not happen is a function of how much programming Netflix already has. This is not a service that is longing for more hits when they have so many already. They may not feel a sense of urgency here at all.

Related – What is ahead on Evil season 4 episode 10? See our take on the promo

What do you think you are going to see moving into the Evil series finale?

Share your thoughts in the comments! There will be more coverage leading into it, so rest assured.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







