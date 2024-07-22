Evil season 4 episode 10 promo: Into the storm

In just a handful of days Evil season 4 episode 10 is set to arrive on Paramount+ — are you ready for what that entails?

Well, the first thing that we should point out here is something that a lot of dedicated fans may know already: This episode was originally supposed to be the finale before the streaming service ordered four more episodes to wrap things up. By virtue of that, we do certainly think the stakes are going to be higher than usual. It feels, for starters, that a massive storm is about to hit, and that alone is the sort of thing that can raise some pretty dramatic questions. Who will survive? Rather, will anyone survive? You have to wonder this stuff and you would be crazy not to.

If you head over to the official Evil Instagram you can see a larger preview for what lies ahead, one that is stuffed full of a lot of considerable action. You can see the formation of the storm, Sister Angela seemingly trying to protect Kristen’s family, and Sheryl seemingly wandering around in a disguise! Her presence in particular is fascinating at this point given that she knows how much danger she is in after things have escalated between her and Leland in a way where there is no turning back.

There is ultimately so much to be curious about within this episode but at this point, we are also just happy to know that there is another installment to immediately follow it up. This means that there’s an opportunity to really get some closure to whatever happens in episode 10, let alone closure for the remainder of the series. If you love the show, then know that there is so much out there to look forward to.

