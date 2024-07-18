Evil season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Everyone’s in peril

Next week on Evil season 4 episode 10, let’s just say that everything is about to completely hit the fan.

After all, remember this first and foremost: Once upon a time, this was meant to be the season 4 finale. It was only later that Paramount+ came out and revealed their plans to have four more episodes come on the air to tie up the story. (We’re still hoping that a season 5 happens somewhere else, but that is a different discussion for another time.) Given where next week’s episode originally stood at the end of the season, it absolutely makes sense that almost anything could happen. Characters could die, demons could be released, or a brand-new mystery could be raised. (Granted, if that happens, the writers don’t have a lot of time to tie up the loose ends later.)

While the Evil season 4 episode 10 synopsis does not give a lot away right now, it does a great job of setting the stage:

Kristen must protect her family; Sheryl and Leland’s war peaks.

The good thing about this four-episode extension is honestly pretty simple: It is an opportunity go from what we see next week to answers almost right away. There’s no real reason to worry about a cliffhanger! Of course, it is still also easy to be bummed that we’re so close to the end given that Evil continues to be one of the most entertaining shows on television, and it is not that hard to argue that there is potential for there to be so much more when it comes to great and unique stories within this world. We honestly just hope that Kristen is able to make it out of this story okay.

As for Sheryl, we’re worried. Absolutely we’d love nothing more than to see Leland taken out, but isn’t he like a cockroach in how much he manages to stay alive?

What do you most want to see moving into Evil season 4 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

