Interview with the Vampire season 3: A new Sam Reid tease

What is the journey going to look like for Sam Reid as Lestat on Interview with the Vampire season 3? Absolutely this is a fair question to wonder about, and for a multitude of different reasons. The second season concluded in a way that could actually allow for some healing — he and Louis both can move forward. Eventually, maybe they could do so together, but it does not seem like it will be some sort of immediate change. There are a lot of other things that are more than likely going to happen first.

Ultimately, the important thing to note about the new chapter for the famous vampire is this: It’s not going to be all sadness and despair. There has been so much of that already with this series; why not mix things up a bit?

Speaking (per Entertainment Weekly) while at San Diego Comic-Con this week, Reid himself noted that there were multiple conversations about what the next season would look like for his character:

“It’s great because we talked about where does this go, where does this character go, and how can we take him with us [moving forward]. There was a lot of discussion about it, but he’s not always going to be crying and stuck with his emotions.”

Of course, if you are familiar with the Anne Rice book The Vampire Lestat, then you have a sentiment already as to what at least a little bit of the story is going to look like. This is a character who may end up in a band! He could see a lot of the country! There is also a chance to learn about his past from a different point of view. Everyone can be both the hero and the villain of their own story, and there are many things about Lestat that we simply do not know as of yet.

What do you think Lestat’s story is going to look like as we move into Interview with the Vampire season 3 over at AMC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

