Doctor Who season 15: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson want Matt Smith

Given that we’ve already seen one former Doctor Who star in David Tennant appear over the past year, why not hope for another?

After all, consider this: Nostalgia is one of the biggest driving forces behind this entire sci-fi franchise. We’ve noted this before but for a lot of diehard fans, they will always have the most affection for the first Doctor they watched. Personally, that Doctor was Matt Smith, and anytime that the Eleventh Doctor is brought up, of course we get a little bit perked-up. Hence, precisely how we are feeling today after Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and showrunner Russell T. Davies appeared at San Diego Comic-Con.

In a new interview with Variety at the event, Gibson and Gatwa both marveled at the idea of bringing Smith back for some appearance. After all, we have not seen him appear as The Doctor in a rather long time, and he brought so much charm and heart to the role. We would also argue that his regeneration into Peter Capaldi remains one of the best in the series’ history.

If there is a foreseeable issue with making this happen, it could be scheduling. After all, Smith is rather busy these days as Daemon on House of the Dragon, and this show does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This is also without even mentioning the possibility that Smith may not feel a great sense of urgency to come back. It is, at the very least, another important thing that you have to wonder about for now.

As for when we are seeing Doctor Who actually return…

Season 15 has been filming for some time, and it seems as though it will be premiering at some point next year! Are there concerns over whether or not this could be the final season for the Disney+ arrangement internationally? Sure, but we’re not going to sound the alarm over the future of the show right now.

