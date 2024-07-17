Doctor Who season 15: An early tease on the finale?

For everyone out there who have not heard already, Doctor Who season 15 has already been shot; yet, it will not air for some time.

Now, what is pretty curious at the moment is how there are so many different questions that remain right now regarding the future, especially when it comes to Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. From the moment the arrangement was revealed with Disney+ and BBC One insofar as co-production goes, it was clear it would have a two-season experiment. So how are things actually going? That is where there is a certain amount of uncertainty at the moment.

In a new, extensive report at Deadline, a Disney “insider” claimed that the performance of the show stateside has been “Okay but not stellar,” which does raise more questions about the future of the partnership. Given the way that this season films, a decision about another season would likely need to be made before season 15 even airs. The show is more expensive now than it used to be, but how much will that matter from a numbers point of view?

This same report, for those wondering, indicates that the season 15 finale could work potentially in an open-ended fashion when it comes to Gatwa’s future in the part. Personally, we’d love at least one more season with him as the lead, especially as a way to get audiences a little bit more accustomed to the character. One of the most important things to remember here is that it can take time for viewers to develop new habits, and also get used to the rhythm that comes with a new lead and a different showrunner. We enjoyed season 14 very much, and would like to see things keep going for a rather long time here.

